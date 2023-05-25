Manchester United need a point in their final two games starting the one versus Chelsea at Old Trafford this evening to secure Champions League football next season. The Red Devils lost twice in the league recently but wins over Wolves and Bournemouth coupled with Liverpool drawing at home to Aston Villa has brought them to the brink of a guaranteed top four finish. The hosts may not be a finished article but are growing steadily under Erik Ten Haag. A busy summer transfer window awaits them and before that, they need to end this campaign on a high. Opponents Chelsea have had a disastrous season on the other hand are certain to be in the bottom half of the points table. Manchester United versus Chelsea will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 12:30 AM IST. Joshua Atsu Twasam, Late Christian Atsu's Son, Wins Player of the Year Award in Northumberland Football League.

Marcus Rashford has resumed first team training for Manchester United and he may start on the bench against Chelsea. Anthony Martial is nearing his Old Trafford exit and it will be interesting to see if he gets a game here. Jadon Sancho has looked in recent games without much end product and he is another player that could be offloaded in the summer.

Chelsea has a lengthy injury list and interim boss Frank Lampard has got used to it by now considering the poor record of the club when it comes to fitness. Raheem Sterling looked lively versus Manchester City and he will be a threat for the visitors this evening. Kai Havertz and Conor Gallagher make up the front three with Enzo Fernandez and Ruben Loftus-Cheek in midfield.

When is Manchester United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Manchester United will take on Chelsea in the Premier League 2022-23 on Thursday, May 25. The match is set to start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and it will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester. Bukayo Saka Extends Contract, to Stay at Arsenal Until 2027.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23. Fans will be able to watch the live telecast of this match on Star Sports Select 2/HD channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network. Disney+ Hotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of this game in India. Fans, however, will have to pay a subscription fee to watch the match. Manchester United have been brilliant at home and should find little problem scoring against this Chelsea side devoid of any confidence and claim a win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2023 11:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).