Manchester United have looked bright in their two pre-season games so far, scoring four goals in each of those matches. Erik Ten Haag's next focus will be on clash with Crystal Palace with the Dutchman expected to make wholesale changes to the playing eleven. While not much can be made of the pre-season tour so far but one thing is for sure, the work rate of the players has certainly improved and there is a sense of positivity around the camp. Opponents Crystal Palace finished 12th last year and have found a good manager in Patrick Vieira. On their day, they can beat the best in the world. For live streaming details of Manchester United vs Crystal Palace friendly match scroll down below. Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Trains Alongside Sheffield United Players in Lisbon Amid Manchester United Exit Speculations.

Manchester United midfielder James Garner will feature for the club for the very first time today and could slot in midfield alongside Fred and Bruno Fernandes. Donny Van de Beek is linked to a move away to AC Milan and it will be interesting to see if he gets a start. Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford will all be part of the starting eleven. In Defence, Eric Bailly and Harry Maguire could be the surprise opening partnership.

Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke are the key players for Crystal Palace and they can use their pace and mobility to test the United backline. Jeffrey Schlupp could be deployed on the wings to help the London club create chances from out wide. Eberechi Eze in midfield is a potent force and United midfielders will need to man mark him well.

When is Manchester United vs Crystal Palace, Club Friendlies 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace friendly clash will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on July 19, 2022 (Tuesday). The game has a start time of 03:40 PM IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Manchester United vs Crystal Palace, Club Friendlies 2022 on TV?

Unfortunately, the match would not be telecasted live in India due to the absence of an official broadcaster. Hence, fans in India would not be able to catch the Manchester United vs Crystal Palace friendly game live on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Manchester United vs Crystal Palace, Club Friendlies 2022?

Fans can however, watch this match live on the MUFC official app. The official of Manchester United would provide live streaming of this game for fans in India. Manchester United on current form look like world beaters and Crystal Palace will have to play out of their depths to get a surprise win in today's match.

