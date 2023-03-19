Manchester United will be in action for the last time before the international break when they take on Fulham in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup at Old Trafford. Erik tan Haag’s men head into the contest on the back of a win over Real Betis in the Europa League and also have a top-four race to focus on in addition to this Cup run. The red Devils have won the last three rounds in the FA Cup with a 3-1 margin and that has involved Premier League teams which goes to show the kind of form the team has been in. Fulham are no pushovers, though and currently occupy a spot in the top half of the table. But two defeats in their last two league games mean they will be down on confidence. Manchester United versus Fulham will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 10:00 pm IST. UEFA Europa League 2022–23 Quarterfinal Draw: Manchester United To Face Sevilla, Juventus Drawn Against Sporting CP.

Casemiro begins his four-game ban with the Fulham tie and we could see a Marcel Sabitzer and Fred pairing in midfield. Jadon Sancho occupies the right wing, with Marcus Rashford cutting inside from the left. Anthony Martial will return after the international break, which means Wout Weghorst will again lead the attack. Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez should start the game in the defence. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Spectacular Free-Kick Goal As Al-Nassr Beat Abha 2–1 in Saudi Pro League 2022-23 (Watch Video Highlights).

Willian is fit again to take his position on the right wing for Fulham and will try to create chances for Aleksandr Mitrovic, the central striker. Palhinha will play an important role in central midfield as he will be the shield for the backline. Andreas Pereira returns to Old Trafford and he will have the extra motivation to do well against his former team.

When is Manchester United vs Fulham, FA Cup 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Details

Manchester United will face Fulham in the quarterfinal of the FA Cup 2022-23 on Saturday, March 18. The game will begin at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester. Manchester City 6–0 Burnley, FA Cup 2022–23: Erling Haaland Scores Hat-Trick, Julian Alvarez Hits Brace As Cityzens Enter Semifinals in Style (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Fulham, FA Cup 2022-23 Football Match in India?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the FA Cup 2022-23. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Ten 1 and 3 SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the Manchester United vs Fulham quarterfinal game.

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online and Football Score Updates of Manchester United vs Fulham, FA Cup 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the FA Cup 2022-23 are with Sony Sports Network. The important quarterfinal match between Manchester United and Fulham will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website. Fans however will need a subscription to watch live action of this match on their devices. Manchester United at home are a tough team to play against this season and should win the game with ease.

