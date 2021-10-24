The biggest game of England is upon us with Manchester United hosting Liverpool at Old Trafford. The Red Devils got a much-needed victory against Atalanta in the mid-week which potentially brought some much-needed breather for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. But with the home side struggling at 6th in the points table and no wins in the last three league games, Manchester United could have a potentially season-defining game tonight. Liverpool on the other hand are flying high and a win against the Red Devils should see them close the gap with league leaders Chelsea to just a point. The Merseyside club hammered Manchester United 2-4 in the corresponding fixture last season and based on current form, a repeat of the result cannot be ruled out. Manchester United versus Liverpool will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 9:00 PM IST. Cristiano Ronaldo & Bruno Fernandes Included in the Squad Announced by Manchester United, Check Predicted Starting XI for MUN vs LIV

Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford are both part of the squad to face Liverpool despite not being fully fit. Raphael Varane is ruled out with a groin problem while Anthony Martial has only had a few training sessions under his belt prior to the crunch game. Paul Pogba may have to content himself with a place on the bench again in order to accommodate the more industrious partnership of Fred and Scot McTominay. Thiago Alcantara continues his recovery from a calf problem but is not available in the matchday squad. Roberto Firmino as a no 9 has linked up play well this season so far while Mo Salah is arguably the best player in the league on current form. Fabinho has an important role to play as he looks to stop Bruno Fernandes’ cutting-edge passes from midfield.

Liverpool and Manchester United have played out draws in six of their last ten meetings but the Reds may just win this massive game.Marcus Rashford, Youngsters Must Strive To Have Career Like Cristiano Ronaldo, Says Manchester United Coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

When is Manchester United vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Manchester United vs Liverpool in Premier League 2021-22 will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester. The game will be held on October 24, 2021 (Sunday) and is scheduled to begin at 9:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs Liverpool match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Liverpool match on Disney+Hotstar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 24, 2021 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).