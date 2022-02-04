The FA Cup remains Manchester United’s best bet to win a trophy this season and this makes their 4th round encounter with Middlesbrough at home a crucial one. It has been a season to forget so far for the Red Devils but interim manager Ralf Rangnick has steadied the ship a bit. Win against West Ham United has put the club firmly in the top four race and a ahead of a Champions League tie with Atletico Madrid, it is imperative the mood around the club is positive. There have been a few outgoings in the transfer window but United did not sign anybody, partly due to the whole permanent manger hiring in the horizon. Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Off Chiseled Physique As Manchester United Star Uses Sauna To Boost Recovery (Watch Video).

Paul Pogba has returned to first team training after a lengthy injury lay-off and is in contention for a start. Luke Shaw is a guaranteed starter with Alex Telles not featuring. Edinson Cavani, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Jesse Lingard are all ruled out. Jadon Sancho could feature on the right with Cristiano Ronaldo as the lone striker. Marcus Rashford has impressed in the last few matches and is in line for a start.

Riley McGree has tested positive for the coronavirus and will not feature against Manchester United. Sammy Ameobi, Darnell Fisher and Marc Bola are all ruled out with injuries. Folarin Balogun is set to start in the attacking third, having arrived on loan from Arsenal. Paddy McNair returns to Old Trafford after several years and will hope to have a field day against his former club. Fans Can Swap Mason Greenwood’s Shirts With Other Player’s Shirt For Free, Confirms Manchester United.

When is Manchester United vs Middlesbrough, FA Cup 2021-22 Football Match? (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Manchester United vs Middlesbrough match in FA Cup 2021-21 will be played at the Old Trafford on February 05, 2022 Saturday. The match is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Middlesbrough, FA Cup 2021-22 Football Match?

Manchester United vs Middlesbrough match will be live telecast on Sony sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of FA Cup in India and will be live telecasting the matches. Fans can switch to Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to follow the live-action of the FA Cup 2021-22 football match.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Manchester United vs Middlesbrough, FA Cup 2021-22 Football Match?

The match will also be available on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Pictures Network, will be live streaming the Manchester United vs Middlesbrough for its online fans in India. JioTV will provide free live streaming for its users. Middlesbrough have nothing to lose in this battle and can give the home side a run for their money. Expect the hosts to progress though.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2022 12:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).