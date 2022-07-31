Manchester United's old problems came to the fore once again as they lost out to Atletico Madrid in a pre-season friendly in Norway. What must have worried Erik ten Hag is that United's squad lacks depth and the team is often one or two injuries away from getting youth team players as part of the match-day squad. The last game they play of the pre-season fixture sees them play Spanish side Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford. The Dutchman is expected to make some changes in the playing eleven and it will also be the first time he manages the team in front of a capacity Old Trafford crowd. Manchester United versus Ray Vallecano will be streamed on the MUTV app from 8:30 PM. Manchester United 0–1 Atletico Madrid: Joao Felix Strike Downs 10-Men Red Devils (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

Cristiano Ronaldo had declared on Instagram that he will feature against Rayo Vallecano and it will be interesting to see if the Portuguese skipper starts. There have been a lot of talks about him seeking an exit from the club and it remains to be seen the reception he gets from the fans. Christian Eriksen looked good as he came on as a second-half substitute versus Atletico Madrid but is unlikely to start again. James Garner will be deployed in the central defensive position while there are also starts for Eric Bailly and Luke Shaw.

Rayo Vallecano come into the contest on the back of a 1-2 victory over Leganes. Radamel Falcao was the star of the show as his 84th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two teams. The Colombian star could be tough to contain for Manchester United's defence due to his mobility and eye for goal. Oscar Valentin will be the playmaker orchestrating the forward passes.

When is Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano, Club Friendlies 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano friendly clash will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester on July 31, 2022 (Sunday). The game has a start time of 08:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano, Club Friendlies 2022 on TV?

Unfortunately, the match would not be telecasted live in India due to the absence of an official broadcaster. Hence, fans in India would not be able to catch this game live on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano, Club Friendlies 2022?

Fans can however, watch this match live on the MUFC official app. The official of Manchester United would provide live streaming of this game for fans in India. Manchester United at Old Trafford are a strong side and should secure the win against Rayo Vallecano.

