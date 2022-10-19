Manchester United's shortcomings in front of goal were laid bare once again when the team played out a goalless draw against Newcastle United at the weekend. Next up for them is the high-flying Tottenham Hotspurs at home which is a further test for Erik Ten Haag as he adapts to life in the English Premier League. The Red Devils lie 5th in the points table with 16 points and while Tottenham Hotspur is involved in the title race, there is a feeling the result of this game will have a bearing on the top-four race. The hosts will feel aggrieved by a number of contentious calls from the match officials against the Magpies but the football in general from them was dull. This game is interesting for a number of reasons but the most important one being both clubs like to play on the counter and are happy absorbing pressure. Manchester United versus Tottenham Hotspur will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 12:45 AM IST. Neymar Jr Congratulates Karim Benzema for Winning Ballon d’Or 2022, Claims Vinicius Jr Deserved Top 3 Spot

Christian Eriksen should be back for Manchester United after missing the last game due to illness. Anthony Martial has not recovered from a back injury and ruled out of this tie. Jadon Sancho did not make good use of the opportunity he got against Newcastle United and should be replaced by Marcus Rashford. Cristiano Ronaldo will lead the attack with Casemiro sitting back and protecting the backline.

Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski are likely to miss the clash with injuries while Emerson Royal is suspended. Harry Kane and Heung Min Son will lead the attack with Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma in midfield, just ahead of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. Ivan Perisic is the key player for the Londoners as he could create some chances from out wide.

When is Manchester United vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2022-23 will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester. The game will be held on October 20, 2022 (Thursday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:45 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur match. This game has a draw written all over it with both teams not according any space to their opponents for attacking.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 19, 2022 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).