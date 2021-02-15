Table-toppers Mumbai City FC will resume their Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 campaign with a clash against Bengaluru FC. The encounter takes place at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Monday (February 15). Although both teams would be eager to win, stakes are relatively higher for the Bengaluru-based team. They are currently occupying the seventh spot in the team standings and with the race for the top four intensifying; they would be raring to emerge victorious in this fixture. On the other hand, Mumbai City are leading the table with 36 points in 17 games. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keeper, mid-fielders, defenders and strikers for MCFC vs BFC match. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

The two teams have locked horns with each other seven times in the past, with the Islanders emerging victorious four times. The Blues emerged victorious in two fixtures whereas the remaining encounter ended in a draw. In the previous meeting between the two sides earlier this season, Bengaluru FC were defeated 1-3. They would be aiming for redemption while Mumbai City will look to continue their dominance. As the upcoming clash takes a countdown, let’s look at the ideal fantasy team.

Mumbai City vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Amrinder Singh (MCFC) must be your keeper for this game.

Mumbai City vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders - Mourtada Fall (MCFC), Juanan (BFC), Amey Ranawade (MCFC) must be the defenders in your team.

Mumbai City vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders - Erik Paartalu (BFC), Udanta Singh (BFC), Ahmed Jahouh (MCFC), Rowllin Borges (MCFC) must be your midfielders.

Mumbai City vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Cleiton Silva (BFC), Sunil Chhetri (BFC), Adam Le Fondre (MCFC) can be picked as the forwards in your team.

Adam Le Fondre (MCFC) should be the captain of your fantasy team whereas Cleiton Silva (BFC) can fulfil the vice-captain slot.

