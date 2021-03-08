Mumbai City FC will lock horns with FC Goa in the second leg of their semi-final clash in Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The high-voltage encounter takes place at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Monday (March 8). Both sides have never won the ISL title and must leave no stones unturned in the upcoming fixture. While Mumbai City FC finished the league stage as table toppers with 40 points, FC Goa were fourth in the final team standings with 31 points. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keeper, mid-fielders, defenders and strikers for MCFC vs FCG match. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

While Mumbai City FC were firm favourites ahead of the first leg semi-final, FC Goa stunned them and secured a 2-2 draw. Igor Angulo and Saviour Gama netted goals for FC Goa, whereas Hugo Boumous and Mourtada Fall were the successful strikers for Mumbai City FC. With both teams having equal opportunities to qualify for the final encounter, an exciting contest is on the cards. As the gruelling battle awaits in the second leg, let’s look at the ideal Dream11 team.

Mumbai City vs FC Goa, Semi-final, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Amrinder Singh (MCFC) must be your keeper for this game.

Mumbai City vs FC Goa, Semi-final, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Mourtada Fall (MCFC), Amey Ranawade (MCFC) and Ivan Garrido Gonzalez (FCG) must be the defenders in your team.

Mumbai City vs FC Goa, Semi-final, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Hugo Boumous (MCFC), Ahmed Jahouh (MCFC), Bipin Singh (MCFC) and Glan Martins (FCG) must be your midfielders.

Mumbai City vs FC Goa, Semi-final, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Bartholomew Ogbeche (MCFC), Jorge Ortiz Mendoza (FCG) and Igor Angulo (FCG) can be picked as the forwards in your team.

Mumbai City vs FC Goa, Semi-final, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Amrinder Singh (MCFC), Mourtada Fall (MCFC), Amey Ranawade (MCFC), Ivan Garrido Gonzalez (FCG), Hugo Boumous (MCFC), Ahmed Jahouh (MCFC), Bipin Singh (MCFC), Glan Martins (FCG), Bartholomew Ogbeche (MCFC), Jorge Ortiz Mendoza (FCG), Igor Angulo (FCG)

Igor Angulo (FCG) should definitely be the captain of your fantasy team whereas Bartholomew Ogbeche (MCFC) can occupy the vice-captain slot.

