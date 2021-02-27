Mia Khalifa slammed Zlatan Ibrahimovi for asking NBA star LeBron James to 'stick to sports' and stay out of political matters. James has been one of the NBA's leading voices against racial injustice and police brutality in the United States of America. While several prominent names from all over the world hailed James' approach, Ibrahimovi reckoned that the four-time NBA champion should not put his nose in political affairs and concentrate just on basketball. "Do what you're good at. Do the category that you do. I play football because I'm the best at playing football, I'm no politician. If I'd been a politician, I would be doing politics," Ibrahimovic told UEFA and Discovery+ in Sweden. Mia Khalifa Joins Rihanna, Greta Thunberg and Amanda Cerny to Extend Support to Farmers' Protest in India.

Unsurprisingly, the AC Milan striker received a lot of backlash for his controversial remarks, and Mia Khalifa was among many to slam him. Taking to Twitter, the ex-pornstar shared a screenshot of Zlatan's Instagram account showing him advertising TVs. "Please stick to sports, not selling us TVs. Can you even build a TV? Then you can't use your status to sell TVs," she wrote in the caption, referring to the 39-year-old's recent remarks. Manchester United Fans React After Europa League 2020–21 Last 16 Draw Against AC Milan Confirms Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Return to Old Trafford.

View Post:

Please stick to sports, not selling us tv’s. Can you even build a tv? Then you can’t use your status to sell tv’s. https://t.co/AfoNDWBR6r pic.twitter.com/9N7BwxXKBz — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) February 26, 2021

Meanwhile, James himself responded to Zlatan's opinion and said that "there's no way he's sticking to sports." "At the end of the day, I will never shut up about things that are wrong. I preach about my people, and I preach about equality, social justice, racism, voter suppression, things that go on in our community because I was a part of my community at one point and saw the things that were going on," James said after the Los Angeles Lakers 102-93 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.

"I know what's still going on because I have a group of 300-plus kids at my school that are going through the same thing and they need a voice. There's no way I would ever just stick to sports, because I understand this platform and how powerful my voice is," he added.

