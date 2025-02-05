Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan are marching their way towards a ISL Shield as they enjoy 9 point lead at the top of the points table. They face Punjab at home this evening, looking to consolidate further. A 4-0 demolition of Mohammedan SC in their last fixture was testament to the kind of form they are in. The brand of football Jose Molina has brought at the club is winning a lot of admirers in the country. Punjab are 9th and ended their four-game winless streak with a much-needed win over Bengaluru. ISL 2024–25: Sunil Chhetri Becomes Oldest Player To Score Hat-Trick in Indian Super League As Veteran Striker Helps Bengaluru FC Secure 4-2 Win Over Kerala Blasters

Anirudh Thapa remains the only injury worry for Mohun Bagan and there is no return date for specified for him. Alberto Rodriguez is all set to return after missing the last match. Jamie Maclaren and Liston Colaco along with Greg Stewart will be part of the attacking three for the home side with Manvir Singh and Deepak Tangri in midfield.

Asmir Sulijic misses out for Punjab as he received his fourth yellow card of the season against Bengaluru. Luka Majcen has done well leading the attack. Ezequiel Vidal and Nihal Sudeesh will support their skipper in the final third. Filip Mrzljak and Nikhil Prabhu will make the side tick in midfield. Check out Bagan vs Punjab FC match deta9ls and viewing options below.

When is Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Mohun Bagan Super Giant, looking to extend its lead in the ISL 2024-25 season will host Punjab FC in their next match. The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC match will be played at the Salt Lake stadium and will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on February 5. Check out the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC match viewing options below. Farukh Choudhary, Daniel Chima Chukwu Help Chennaiyin FC Kickstart ISL 2024–25 Campaign in Style; Beats Odisha FC 3–2.

Where to Watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

For the ISL 2024-25 season, Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights in India. Fans in India can watch the Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC match on the Sports18 3 channels and Asianet Plus TV channels. Check Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC live streaming options below.

How to Watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC live streaming online for free. It will be a quality game of football with the tie ending in a 2-2 draw.

