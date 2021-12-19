Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2021-22 game will be held at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa later today at 07.30 pm. This is the 35th match of the Indian Super League 8 season. Mumbai City FC is placed on number one of the points table with 15 points. In this article, we shall talk about the live streaming and online telecast details of the game, but first, let's have a quick look at the preview first. The two teams have had contrasting fortunes in the ISL 2021-22 so far. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated.

Mumbai City has so far lost only a single game out of six matches so far. The Islanders have no injury issues and they start afresh. For the Kerala Blasters FC, the good news is that Rahul KP is expected to be back in the training. Talking about the head-to-head record, the two teams have met each other 14 times and out of which Mumbai City FC has an upper hand as they have won six games. Kerala Blasters FC won the fixture just twice, while the remaining six fixtures have ended in draws. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below.

When is Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda. The match will take place on December 19, 2021 (Sunday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the MCFC vs KBFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2021 02:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).