London, August 24: Former English Premier League champions Leicester City have announced that midfielder Nampalys Mendy has signed a two-year contract extension until the summer of 2022.

"A short-term agreement was reached to allow the 28-year-old to continue to represent the Foxes in the resumption of the 2019/20 campaign, with his time at King Power Stadium now extended until at least 2023," a statement on Leicester City's official website said.

Leicester City Manager Brendan Rodgers told LCFC.com: "I've enjoyed working with Papy since I arrived at Leicester City and the more I've seen of him, the more impressed I've been, so I'm delighted he's extended his deal with the Club as he has an important role to play.

"To have someone with his experience, quality and maturity is a big boost for us, especially with European football next season. He's been first class for me and has played very well every time he's featured, so I'm delighted that he's committed to continuing to be part of what we're trying to build at Leicester City."

