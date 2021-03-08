Paris Saint Germain have been handed an injury boost ahead of their fixture against Barcelona as star forwards Neymar Jr has started training with the first team. The Brazilian superstar has been out of action since picking up an injury in a Coupe de France clash against Caen on February 10, 2021, which saw him miss the first game against his former employers, where the Parisians emerged as 4-1 winners. Neymar Jr Optimistic About Returning For Barcelona Clash.

Paris Saint Germain are very much poised to advance to the quarter-finals of UCL 2020-21 after defeating Barcelona in the first leg at the Nou Camp last month. But the return of Neymar J will give them a much-needed boost as the Paris giants will hope to avoid a repeat of what happened four years ago when the Catalans overturned a four-goal deficit.

Neymar Jr participated in the team’s training session for the first time in a month after his injury. The Brazilian joined the rest of the Paris Saint Germain squad on Sunday morning, less than 24 hours later after their win over Brest in the French Cup, in the preparations for the Barcelona game.

Mauricio Pochettino provided a positive update on the Brazilian’s injury and hinted that he might feature against the Catalans. ‘We are very happy with his development and we will see in the days to come if he can be part of the squad against Barcelona,’ said the PSG boss.

Alessandro Florenzi also returned to training alongside Neymar Jr and is in line to feature in the squad for the clash on Wednesday. However, PSG will have to make do without Juan Bernat and Moise Kean as the former continues his rehabilitation program after knee surgery and the latter remains in quarantine following a positive Covid-19 test.

