North Macedonia vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Belgium will be taking on North Macedonia in the 2026 World Cup qualifier this evening with the Red Devils playing their first game in Group J. North Macedonia currently lead the standings with 4 points with a win and a draw in their first two matches. The positive start has given the Macedonians hope of participation in a major final after they made it to the 2020 Euros. They had a dramatic draw against Wales, letting in an equaliser at the last minute to drop points. Opponents Belgium are one of the top teams in Europe and they will be keen to secure a win here. North Macedonia versus Belgium will start at 12:15 AM IST. Uzbekistan, Jordan Qualify for FIFA World Cup for First Time; South Korea Also Secure Spot in Mega Tournament in 2026.

Gjoko Zajkov, Visar Musliu, and Jovan Manev will be the back three for North Macedonia with Stole Dimitrievski in goal. Bojan Mivoski and Eljif Elmas will be the two attacking players with skipper Enis Bardhi creating the chances as the playmaker. Isnik Alimi will sit deep and try and shield the backline for the hosts.

Belgium will be without the services of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois for this game as he is suffering from a back injury. Kevin de Bruyne, who recently ended his spell at Manchester City, will lead the team, partnering Youri Tielemans and Amadou Onana in midfield. Belgium icon Romelu Lukaku will be the target man upfront. New Zealand Football Team Qualifies for FIFA World Cup 2026 With 3–0 Win Over New Caledonia in Oceania Final.

When is North Macedonia vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Belgium National Football Team is set to square off against the North Macedonia National Football Team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers on Saturday, June 7. The North Macedonia vs Belgium football match will be played at Todor Proeski National Arena in Skopje, North Macedonia and it starts at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of North Macedonia vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India. The North Macedonia vs Belgium live telecast is likely to be available on Sony Sports Network TV channels. For North Macedonia vs Belgium online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of North Macedonia vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch North Macedonia vs Belgium, live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. North Macedonia will provide resistance to Belgium, but it will be the latter who should win the tie.

