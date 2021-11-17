India’s premier footballing competition is set to kick off soon as Indian Super League returns for its eighth edition. The ISL 2021-22 season will begin from November 19, 2021 (Friday) and for the second consecutive season will be played in its entirety in Goa with stadiums in Bambolim, Vasco and Fatorda hosting all the games. So before Indian Super League 2021-22 begins, we take a look at the schedule of NorthEast United FC. ISL 2021-22: A Look At Teams and Squads Ahead Of Indian Super League Season Eight.

NorthEast United FC have been one of the most consistent teams in the recent years of ISL this season and will be aiming to continue that run. Last season at NEUFC, saw the start of the Khalid Jamil era, as the team recorded a nine-game unbeaten run under the newly appointed young manager, which saw them qualify for the playoffs for the second time in their history. And this season, the Highlanders will be aiming to better it and win their maiden title. Indian Super League 2021-22: Amir Dervisevic, Alan Henrique Costa and Other Foreign Players to Watch Out for.

NorthEast United FC ISL 2021-22 Schedule

Date Match Time (IST) Venue November 20, 2021 Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC 07:30 PM Athletic Stadium November 25, 2021 NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters FC 07:30 PM PJN Stadium November 29, 2021 NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC 07:30 PM PJN Stadium December 04, 2021 NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa 07:30 PM PJN Stadium December 10, 2021 Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC 07:30 PM Tilak Maidan December 13, 2021 Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC 07:30 PM Athletic Stadium December 17, 2021 NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal 07:30 PM PJN Stadium December 21, 2021 NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan 07:30 PM PJN Stadium December 27, 2021 NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC 07:30 PM PJN Stadium January 06, 2022 Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC 07:30 PM Athletic Stadium

(Remaining matches will be announced later)

NorthEast United FC have been brilliant with their recruitment ahead of the eighth season of the Indian Super League as they have added stars such as Bartholomew Ogbeche, Edu Garcia and Juanan to their ranks. In addition, the Highlanders have managed to keep hold of some of their stars from last season and enter the new campaign with a strong squad.

