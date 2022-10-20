NorthEast United FC will face off East Bengal in the latest round of fixtures in the Indian Super League 2022-23. The match will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on October 20,2022 (Thursday) as both the teams still looking for their opening win. Meanwhile, fans searching for NorthEast United vs East Bengal, ISL 2022 -23 live streaming details, scroll down below. ISL 2022–23 Points Table Updated Live: ATK Mohun Bagan Break Into Top Five With Thrilling Win Over Kerala Blasters | ⚽ LatestLY

Both NorthEast United FC and East Bengal have failed to win either of their two games in the initial two rounds of ISL 2022 and are struggling with combinations in the starting line-up. The Highlanders will surely want to use their home advantage and end their losing streak.

When Is NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal, ISL 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal match in ISL 2022-23 will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on October 20, 2022(Thursday). The NEUFC vs EB game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live action with Hindi commentary.

How To Watch NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal, ISL 2022-23 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live.

