Nottingham Forest, third in the English Premier League points table, suffered their first defeat in some time when they lost to Bournemouth in their last game. The Foxes face Brighton at home this evening, looking to return to winning ways and remain within sight of league leaders Liverpool. If the club can maintain their form and secure a Champions League spot, it will be a major achievement. Opponents Brighton head into the fixture on the back of a defeat as well but their presence in the top half will be comforting. Nottingham Forest versus Brighton will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 6:00 PM IST. Former Premier League Referee David Coote Says Struggle To Hide He’s Gay Contributed to Poor Choices (Watch Video).

Callum Hudson-Odoi is the player missing out for Nottingham Forest while Ibrahim Sangare is set to undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability. Chris Wood will lead the attacking line with star midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White as the no 10 behind him. Anthony Elanga and Jota Silva will be the two wingers for the home side.

Jason Steele, Ferdi Kadioglu, Igor Julio, Mats Wieffer, and James Milner are the players missing out for Brighton. Danny Welbeck will lead the forward line in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Pedro as the playmaker. Carlos Baleba and Jack Hinshelwood will be the double pivot in central midfield. Arsenal Closes In on Premier League 2024–25 Points Table Leader Liverpool After 2–1 Win Over Tottenham Hotspur.

When is Nottingham Forest vs Brighton, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Nottingham Forest are set to face Brighton in the Premier League 2024-25 on Saturday, February 1. The Nottingham Forest vs Brighton match will be played at the City Ground in Nottingham and it starts at 6:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Nottingham Forest vs Brighton, Premier League 2024-25?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans can watch the Nottingham Forest vs Brighton live telecast on the Star Sports Network channels. For Nottingham Forest vs Brighton viewing options, read below.

Where to Watch Live Streaming of Nottingham Forest vs Brighton, Premier League 2024-25?

Star Network's official OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar will provide Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans can watch the Nottingham Forest vs Brighton live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website but will need to have a subscription fee for the same. It should be a quality game of football with the tie ending in a 2-2 draw.

