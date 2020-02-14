ODS vs NEUFC Dream11 Prediction in ISL 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Odisha vs NorthEast United FC, Indian Super League 6 Football Match

Odisha FC Training (Photo Credits : Twitter /@OdishaFC)

Odisha and NorthEast United FC will lock horns with each other in the ISL 2019-20 game. The match will be held at the Kalinga Stadium and promises to be a thrilling encounter. Now, in this article, we bring you the Dream11 Prediction of the game. But before that let’s have a look at the team’s position on the points table. Odisha is situated on position six of the ISL 2019-20 points table with 21 points. The team has so far won six games from 16 games. The team has faced seven losses and three draws in the tournament. Odisha FC Vs NorthEast United FC - Live Football Score, Match 82.

Talking about NorthEast United is placed on number nine of the ISL 2019-20 points table. They have won only a couple of games and have 13 points in their kitty. They have lost six games so far in the tournament. The team has faced seven draws so far in the season. Odisha has conceded nine goals from crosses this season – the highest in the division. Now, let’s have a look at the Dream11.

Odisha vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: – Subhasish Roy (NEUFC), Kai Heerings (NEUFC), Carlos Javier (ODS), Mislav Komorski (NEUFC), Reagan Singh (NEUFC), Xisco Hernandez (ODS), Marcos Tebar (ODS), Jerry Mawihmingthanga (ODS), Aridane Santana (CFC), Redeem Tlang (NEUFC) and Manuel Omwu (ODS).