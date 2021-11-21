Manchester United faced a dreadful outing at Watford as they lost the match 4-1. Man United's series of sour performances continued even this weekend and this obviously saw an end of the tether of the team's owners. Thus the team conducted an emergency meeting which has reportedly concluded with the fact that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be sacked from the team. It is said that Zinedine Zidane is at the forefront to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United. The Red Devils have lost five of their 12 games played this season. Watford 4–1 Manchester United, Premier League 2021–22 Video Highlights: 10-Man Red Devils Suffer Shocking Loss at Vicarage Road.

Technical director Darren Fletcher could be asked to take a hold of the team until a new manager is chosen. The start of the season appeared to be a bit exciting for the team especially with the signings of players like Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo and of course Raphael Varane. However, things went quite downhill as the season progressed. For a while now, the fans were already demanding Solskjaer be sacked but so far Man United seemed to be giving him chances. But now, with these reports, it is very likely that Solskjaer could be making an exit.

David de Gea labelled this defeat as unacceptable. "We could’ve conceded four goals in 45 minutes. It was hard to watch the team playing today – it was nightmare after nightmare. It’s not acceptable," he said after the match. Solskjaer spoke about the match and said that he felt for the fans and they are extremely embarrassed to lose in this fashion.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 21, 2021 09:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).