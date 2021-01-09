Osasuna vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Live Streaming Online and Live Telecast in IST: Real Madrid are playing catch up to city rivals Atletico Madrid in the Spanish La Liga title race and next up for the Los Blancos is Osasuna away. With four wins in their last five games, Zinedine Zidane’s men have gained some momentum after a slow start this term in which they are defending their crown. With 36 points from 17 games, they are currently second in the points, trailing Atletico Madrid by 2 points and having played two more games than them. While games in hand does not guarantee points, it is nevertheless an added advantage. Opponents Osasuna are languishing in the relegation zone and struggling to register a victory. They will need to arrest the slide soon else second division football beckons the club. Real Madrid Coach Zinedine Zidane Forced to Self Isolate After Being in Contact With COVID-19 Positive Person.

Ruben Martinez, Lucas Torro, Darko Brasanac, Chimy Avila and Adrian have been ruled out for Osasuna as they are not fit. Ante Budimir and Jonathan Calleri are the two forwards for the hosts and they should start in the attacking third of a 4-4-2 formation. David Garcia in defence has a tough job ahead of him with Real Madrid in good goal scoring form. He will have club captain Oier in the sweeper role, providing cover to the back four.

Dani Carvajal is suspended for the tie and will miss out for Real Madrid along with Rodrygo, who is nursing a long term hamstring injury. Skipper Sergio Ramos is set to replace Dani Carvajal in the backline with Nacho moving to the right-back berth. Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro are automatic starters in midfield with veteran forward Karim Benzema leading the attack.

When is Osasuna vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

Osasuna vs Real Madrid match will be played on January 10, 2021 (Saturday midnight). The clash will be held at the El Sadar Stadium and it set to begin from 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Osasuna vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, no TV channel holds the broadcast rights of La Liga 2020-21 in India. So, the Osasuna vs Real Madrid match will not be telecast on live on any TV channel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Osasuna vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

With no live telecast available, fans can still catch the action live, thanks to live online streaming. La Liga free online streaming is available on the Facebook app and website. Fans can visit La Liga’s official Facebook page to catch live streaming online of Osasuna vs Real Madrid for free. A routine win for Real Madrid awaits them and Zinedine Zidane will want his squad to be ruthless against a club short of confidence at the moment.

