Real Madrid will be looking to consolidate their position at the top of the Spanish La Liga when they take on Osasuna in an away tie. The Los Blancos are on 69 points from 28 games, seven more than second placed Girona. Barcelona also have an outside chance of winning the title and hence Real Madrid needs to be cautious of the chasing pack during the business end of the campaign. Manager Carlo Ancelotti is an elite task master and he is an expert in guiding his teams through these title runs. Opponents Osasuna are 10th and have managed three wins in their last five games. They lost 2-0 to Girona in their last game which is not ideal though. Real Madrid versus Osasuna will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 8:45 PM IST. UEFA Champions League 2023–24 Quarterfinals: Real Madrid To Face Reigning Champions Manchester City, PSG Take on Barcelona.

Aimar Oroz, David Garcia, Kike Barja and Ruben Pena are the players missing out for Osasuna due to fitness issues. Ante Buldimir starts up top in a 3-5-1-1 formation by the home team. Ruben Garcia is the link between midfield and forward line. Moi Gomez, Jon Moncayola, and Lucas Torro will sit back and shield the back three for Osasuna.

Jude Bellingham remains suspended for Real Madrid with Brahim Diaz starting in attacking midfield once again. Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo are the two forwards for the visitors while midfield will see the experienced Toni Kroos get a start. Aurelien Tchouameni will dictate the tempo of the game and will be crucial here.

When is Osasuna vs Real Madrid La Liga 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Real Madrid would be facing Osasuna away from home in the La Liga 2023-24 on Saturday, March 16. The Osasuna vs Real Madrid match will be played at the

El Sadar, Pamplona, Spain and it will start at 08:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). FIFA U17 World Cup: Qatar, Morocco To Hold Next Five Men’s and Women’s Editions.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Osasuna vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights of the LaLiga 2023-24 season. La Liga matches are available for live telecast on the Sports 18 network and Osasuna vs Real Madrid match is likely to be available on the Sports 18 Network SD/HD channels. For live streaming details, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Osasuna vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match?

As the broadcasting rights of the LaLiga 2023-24 are with Viacom18 Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Osasuna vs Real Madrid football match on the JioCinema app and website. Osasuna are yet to experience a victory over Real Madrid in the league since 2011. Expect them to lose here by a 0-2 margin.

