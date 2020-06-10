Paulo Dybala Says ‘It Would be Nice Playing For Lionel Messi’s Barcelona’, Also Praises Cristiano Ronaldo and Gianluigi Buffon

Paulo Dybala (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Paulo Dybala is known as the heir of Lionel Messi in Argentina. Dybala even at Juventus is considered to be one of the best players of the lot. Now ahead of his contract renewal with Juventus, said that it would be nice playing with Lionel Messi’s Barcelona as it is a huge team worldwide and is full of history. But at the same time, did not forget to praise the Bianconeri and admitted that Gianluigi Buffon and Cristiano Ronaldo make a difference to Juventus. The Argentine also said that he is waiting for the contract at Juventus to get extended which is only delayed due to the coronavirus. Paulo Dybala Calls Out for Stringent Punishments in Italy Against Racists Jibes, Says ‘It Is Not Only People of Colour That Should Be Fighting Racism’.

While talking about the Catalan Giants, he said that it is Messi's presence that makes the club even bigger. "The truth is that Barcelona is huge team worldwide and with Messi there even bigger," he told CNN. While talking about Juventus, Dybala pointed out that there is a lot of quality in the players. "the chance to play with [Gianluigi] Buffon and Cristiano Ronaldo, who make the club even bigger," emphasised the 26-year-old. He also appreciated the Bianconeri for the kind of a relationship he has with the President. He hopes that they would think about his extension at Juventus but everything depends on the team.

Dybala had been linked to Tottenham Hotspurs before the start of Serie A 20192-20 but due to some reason, the deal between him and the team could not materialise and he is still with the Old Lady.