28 Dec, 21:53 (IST) Pele Health Update Live The iconic footballer is continuing his battle against cancer. According to doctors, the disease is now at an advanced stage and he is under 'elevated care'. Earlier, his family had gathered at the hospital to spend Christmas with him with his daughter sharing the update on social media.

Arguably one of the best ever to have played football, Pele is not doing too well, according to reports. The Brazil football legend had been admitted to the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo late November with a respiratory. With his cancer at an advanced stage, his family had gathered at the hospital on Christmas with his daughter posting a him while writing, We're still here, in the fight and in the faith. One more night together. Please check here for live updates regarding his health status. Tribute to Pele! Santos FC Adds Golden Crown to Their Badge in Honour of the Football Legend.

According to reports, the 82-year-old needs care for renal and cardiac dysfunction. Pele has been under treatment ever since a surgery to remove a tumour from his colon was done in September 2021. A Brazilian newspaper had reported that the legendary footballer was put on palliative care as chemotherapy was not working but that was denied by his family. Romario, Brazilian Football Legend, Wishes Pele Quick Recovery, Says, 'The World Is Praying For You'.

Tributes have poured in for the Brazil legend with Romario wishing him a speedy recovery. Pele has been under treatment but has been active on social media. He sent his regards to the Brazil team following their semifinal elimination at FIFA World Cup 2022. Also, he congratulated Argentina for their terrific win in the final against France and wrote, “Certainly Diego would be smiling today.”