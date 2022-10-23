Cristiano Ronaldo has received major humiliation after it was revealed that the Manchester United player has received 0 votes in the Ballon d'Or 2022 rankings. Ronaldo, who finished 20th in the Ballon d'Or 2022 rankings, had his lowest finish in the awards since 2005. The five-time winner of the award had a good season with Manchester United last year where he turned out to be their top-scorer.

0 Votes for Cristiano Ronaldo:

Cristiano Ronaldo received zero votes for the Ballon d'Or for the first time in his career as a nominee 😬 pic.twitter.com/BtMchuyZyt — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 22, 2022

List of players With their Ballon d'Or 2022 votes:

