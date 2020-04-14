Peter Schmeichel Picks His Manchester United Player of the Season and Surprisingly It’s Not Marcus Rashford or Paul Pogba

Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba and Peter Schmeichel (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has picked his perfect candidate for Man United’s player of the season during a Q&A session with his fans on Twitter. Schmeichel, who captained United in the memorable 1998-99 Champions League final win against Bayern Munich, had called on fans for an interactive session on Twitter and he sure surprised many with some of his answers. From his second favourite Premier League club to picking two United players he loved playing with, the 56-year-old legendary goalkeeper revealed it all in the session on Twitter. But most surprising of them all was certainly his choice for the Manchester United Player of the season. Paul Pogba Best Goals: Relish Top Strikes by the Frenchman for Manchester United.

Schmeichel, who was an instrumental member of the famous treble-winning Man United team of 1998-99 and represented United in 292 games before leaving for Sporting CP in 1999, picked Fred as his choice for Old Trafford’s player of the season. Many expected Marcus Rashford to be his picks for the popular club award given the season Rashford was enjoying before the back injury. But Schmeichel, like he surprised everyone with some terrific saves throughout his career, left everyone in splits when he answered to a fan’s question “Who's your favorite United's player this season?” Paul Pogba Reveals Reason Behind Leaving Manchester United in 2012.

Peter Schmeichel's Choice for Manchester United Player of the Season

Fred joined United for £52million from Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018 but failed to establish himself in the regular playing XI in his first season. He made only 17 Premier League appearances last season and wasn’t even involved in the opening four league matches of the 2019-20 season. But Paul Pogba’s injury forced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer into introducing Fred alongside first Scott McTominay and later Nemanja Matic and things have since taken a drastic turn in his United career.

Cristiano Ronaldo Over Lionel Messi For Schmeichel

Do Not Compare Two Different Teams

Never ever compare…is what I say https://t.co/4qBXVu2HpQ — Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) April 13, 2020

The Brazilian has been widely praised for his consistent performances with the United manager even telling that Fred was among the first names on his team sheet. He played 39 matches this season before it got suspended and scored two goals.

Peter Schmeichel's Best Manchester United Players

I played wit SO many great players, but I have to say Robbo and Cantona https://t.co/IB6qV6kzts — Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) April 13, 2020

Peter Schmeichel's Second Favourite Club - Leicester City

Wherever @kschmeichel1 plays is there by default https://t.co/9sjHL0K9Vl — Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) April 13, 2020

Meanwhile, Schmeichel also replied on various other things. Asked the player whose name would appear first in his team sheet, Schmeichel snubbed Lionel Messi and picked Cristiano Ronaldo as the player. He also picked Leicester City as his second favourite club after Manchester City and informed the fans that wherever his son Kasper plays that club will be his second favourite club.