Spain and Portugal are involved in a crunch battle ahead of Euro 2020 with an international friendly in Madrid. Both these top sides are into their final preparation ahead of the mega event and it is an ideal opportunity to try out a few combinations. Spain have been in wonderful form with just three defeats in last three years. Luis Enrique, the former Barcelona manager has roped in young players and have got them playing in an efficient manner. Euro 2016 champions Portugal are one of the favourites to lift the trophy and Spain will do well to stop them. ESP vs POR Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Spain vs Portugal, International Friendly Match.

Spain will be without the services of skipper Sergio Ramos with injuries plaguing his participation in the Euros. Aymeric Laporte, who recently received his Spanish nationality, is all set to feature in defence with Diego Llorente besides him. Sergio Busquets is the anchor man in midfield for the Spanish team and Koke and Pedri should be the one pushing up to join the attack comprising of the in-form Gerard Moreno.

Joao Felix is likely to make way for Andre Silva in Portugal’s attack while there is no place for Bernardo Silva in the starting eleven as well. Diego Jota and Cristiano Ronaldo are the two wide attackers. Joao Moutinho and Pepe should get a game in with some first-team players being rested. The game against Spain is also a chance for Sergio Oliveira to make his mark in midfield and provide a good backup option.

When Is Portugal vs Spain Match Scheduled to Take Place? Date, Time and Venue of International Friendly Game

Portugal vs Spain international friendly match will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain on June o4, 2021 (Friday) and it is scheduled to start at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast And Free Online Streaming Of Portugal vs Spain, 2021 International Friendly Match, LIVE?

Fans in India can watch Portugal vs Spain international friendly match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD will provide the telecast of the friendly match. Those fans who are not able to catch the live action of Portugal vs Spain international friendly match on television sets can also watch the match live online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the international friendly match online for its fans in India.

Spain and Portugal played out a goalless draw in their previous meeting and fans will hope for a fascinating matchup in their latest duel. Expect Spain to edge out Portugal with a solitary goal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2021 09:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).