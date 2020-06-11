Sports stars around the world have raised their voices against racism following the death of George Floyd, 46, while being in police custody. Protests have broken down all over the US as people demand justice against racial indiscrimination. And to show their support, Premier League will replace player name on the back of their jerseys with the words ‘Black Lives Matter’. From Roger Federer, Paul Pogba to Chris Gayle, Here's How Sports Fraternity Reacted to #BlackLivesMatter Protests and Racial Discrimination Movement!.

According to a report from The Guardian, the Premier League is planning to honour the victims of COVID-19 by observing a minutes silence before the start of the game and several measures are taken to support the Black Lives Matter movement. This was all agreed during Thursday’s meeting between all the top-flight clubs. FIFA Urges FAs to Use ‘Common Sense’ While Sanctioning Players Over in Game Protests.

It is also reported that the league will have no issue with if players or teams decide to take a knee before the game as several clubs have done this during the recent friendly matches. Along with this, player names on the back will be replaced by ‘black Lives Matter’ at least for the first round of fixtures. This initiative was put forward by one of the club's captains.

In support of the BLM movement, badges are also likely to be displayed on team shirts which will also feature heart-shaped badges paying tribute to NHS workers, although their exact placement is yet to be finalised.

Several players in Bundesliga such as Jadon Sancho, Achraf Hakimi have paid their tributes to George Floyd by taking their shirts off and revealing a message of solidarity. FIFA have asked league officials to ‘use common sense’ while sanctioning these players and Premier League is also expected to follow suit.

Premier League which has been suspended since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic will return on June 17. Liverpool look on course to lift their first domestic league title on 30 years as they need just six points from remaining nine fixtures.

