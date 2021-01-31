The January transfer window is in its final legs and Premier League clubs are looking to get their business done before the market shuts down on February 1. Most clubs have already signed new players and loaned out or sold players surplus to requirements at their respective clubs. Bringing players on loan have been the most common feature in this winter transfer window this season owing to financial issues at most clubs due to the coronavirus pandemic. Here let’s take a look at all the completed deals in the Premier League in this January transfer window. Lionel Messi Transfer Update: Argentine Reportedly ‘Close to Staying’ at Barcelona.
Among the biggest signings made in this winter transfer window were Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid to Arsenal, Willan Jose from Real Sociedad to Wolves and Amad Diallo to Manchester United. There were also many players who left the Premier League and went broad – some for more playing time and others to give themselves a second chance to reignite their career. Take a look at all the concluded deals in the January transfer window in the Premier League. Lionel Messi Transfer to PSG? Before Retirement Angel Di Maria Hoping to Play Alongside his Compatriot.
Premier League Completed Deals January Transfer Window 2021
Manchester City
City only signed 18-year-old Filip Stevanovic from FK Partizan Belgrade and then loaned him back to the Serbian club.
Manchester United
IN – Amad Diallo from Atalanta
OUT – Jesse Lingard West Ham (Loan), Ethan Laird MK Dons (Loan), Timothy Fosu-Mensah Bayer Leverkusen 1.8m Pounds
Arsenal
IN – Martin Odegaard, Real Madrid (Loan), Mat Ryan Brighton (Loan), Omar Rekik Hertha Berlin (Undisclosed Fee)
OUT – Mesut Ozil Fenerbahce (Free), Sead Kolasinac Schalke (Loan), William Saliba Nice (Loan), Sokratis (released), Matt Macey Hibernian (Undisclosed Fee)
Chelsea
Chelsea loaned out Bobby Thomas to Barrow and have not signed any player in this transfer window.
Liverpool
Like Chelsea, Liverpool have also signed any player despite their injury woes. The club has loaned Liam Miller to Charlton and Adam Lewis to Plymouth.
Tottenham Hotspur
IN – Spurs have not signed any player.
OUT – Jack Clarke Stoke (Loan), Jubril Okedina Cambridge (Loan), Harvey White Portsmouth (Loan), Anthony Georgiou AEL Limassol (Undisclosed), Brandon Austin Orlando City (Loan), Shilow Tracey Cambridge (Loan).
Aston Villa
IN – Morgan Sanson (Marseille) Undisclosed, Evan Ferguson (Bohemians) Undisclosed
OUT – Henri Lansbury (Bristol City) Free, Indiana Vassilev (Cheltenham) Loan, Conor Hourihane (Swansea) Loan, Lovre Kalinic (Hajduk Split) Loan, Tyreik Wright (Walsall) Loan
Brighton & Hove Albion
IN – Brighton have not signed any player as yet
OUT – Warren O’Hora (MK Dons) Undisclosed, Jayson Molumby (Preston) Loan, Viktor Gyokeres (Coventry) Loan, Bernardo (RB Salzburg) Loan, Mat Ryan (Arsenal) Loan
Burnley
IN – Burnley are yet to make a signing
OUT – Bobby Thomas (Barrow) Loan
Crystal Palace
IN – Jean-Philippe Mateta (Mainz) Loan
OUT – Max Meyer (released), Nya Kirby (Tranmere) Loan
Everton
IN – Everton have not made any signings this window
OUT – Yannick Bolasie (Middlesbrough) Loan, Matthew Pennington (Shrewsbury) Loan, Jarrad Branthwaite (Blackburn) Loan, Ellis Simms (Blackpool) Loan
Leeds United
OUT – Jordan Stevens (Bradford) Loan, Ryan Edmondson (Northampton) Loan, Robbie Gotts (Salford) Loan. Leeds are yet to make a signing.
Fulham
OUT – Stefan Johansen (QPR) Loan, Matt O’Riley (MK Dons) Undisclosed
Leicester City
OUT – Islam Slimani (Lyon) Free, Filip Benkovic (OH Leuven) Loan, Admiral Muskwe (Wycombe) Loan, Matty James (Coventry) Loan, Daniel Iversen (Preston) Loan, Darnell Johnson (AFC Wimbledon) Loan
Newcastle United
OUT – Rolando Aarons (Huddersfield) Undisclosed
Sheffield United
OUT – Rhys Norrington-Davies (Stoke) Loan
Southampton
OUT – Jake Vokins (Sunderland) Loan, Josh Sims (Doncaster) Loan, Tyreke Johnson (Gillingham) Undisclosed, Callum Slattery (Gillingham) Loan
West Brom
IN – Mbaye Diagne (Galatasaray) Loan, Robert Snodgrass (West Ham) Undisclosed, Andy Lonergan (Unattached) Free
OUT – Owen Windsor (Newport County) Loan, Charlie Austin (QPR) Loan, Rekeem Harper (Birmingham) Loan
West Ham United
IN – Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) Loan, Said Benrahma (Brentford) £20m, Frederik Alves (Silkeborg) Undisclosed
OUT – Sebastien Haller (Ajax) £20m, Robert Snodgrass (West Brom) Undisclosed, Dan Kemp (Leyton Orient) Undisclosed, Owen Windsor (Newport) Loan
Wolves
IN – Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) Loan
OUT – Niall Ennis (Plymouth) Undisclosed
The winter transfer window began on January 2 earlier this month and is set to end on February 2. Clubs have almost 48 hours to make deals before the window closes. The transfer window will open against in the summer in the month of June.
