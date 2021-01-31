The January transfer window is in its final legs and Premier League clubs are looking to get their business done before the market shuts down on February 1. Most clubs have already signed new players and loaned out or sold players surplus to requirements at their respective clubs. Bringing players on loan have been the most common feature in this winter transfer window this season owing to financial issues at most clubs due to the coronavirus pandemic. Here let’s take a look at all the completed deals in the Premier League in this January transfer window. Lionel Messi Transfer Update: Argentine Reportedly ‘Close to Staying’ at Barcelona.

Among the biggest signings made in this winter transfer window were Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid to Arsenal, Willan Jose from Real Sociedad to Wolves and Amad Diallo to Manchester United. There were also many players who left the Premier League and went broad – some for more playing time and others to give themselves a second chance to reignite their career. Take a look at all the concluded deals in the January transfer window in the Premier League. Lionel Messi Transfer to PSG? Before Retirement Angel Di Maria Hoping to Play Alongside his Compatriot.

Premier League Completed Deals January Transfer Window 2021

Manchester City

City only signed 18-year-old Filip Stevanovic from FK Partizan Belgrade and then loaned him back to the Serbian club.

Manchester United

IN – Amad Diallo from Atalanta

OUT – Jesse Lingard West Ham (Loan), Ethan Laird MK Dons (Loan), Timothy Fosu-Mensah Bayer Leverkusen 1.8m Pounds

Arsenal

IN – Martin Odegaard, Real Madrid (Loan), Mat Ryan Brighton (Loan), Omar Rekik Hertha Berlin (Undisclosed Fee)

OUT – Mesut Ozil Fenerbahce (Free), Sead Kolasinac Schalke (Loan), William Saliba Nice (Loan), Sokratis (released), Matt Macey Hibernian (Undisclosed Fee)

Chelsea

Chelsea loaned out Bobby Thomas to Barrow and have not signed any player in this transfer window.

Liverpool

Like Chelsea, Liverpool have also signed any player despite their injury woes. The club has loaned Liam Miller to Charlton and Adam Lewis to Plymouth.

Tottenham Hotspur

IN – Spurs have not signed any player.

OUT – Jack Clarke Stoke (Loan), Jubril Okedina Cambridge (Loan), Harvey White Portsmouth (Loan), Anthony Georgiou AEL Limassol (Undisclosed), Brandon Austin Orlando City (Loan), Shilow Tracey Cambridge (Loan).

Aston Villa

IN – Morgan Sanson (Marseille) Undisclosed, Evan Ferguson (Bohemians) Undisclosed

OUT – Henri Lansbury (Bristol City) Free, Indiana Vassilev (Cheltenham) Loan, Conor Hourihane (Swansea) Loan, Lovre Kalinic (Hajduk Split) Loan, Tyreik Wright (Walsall) Loan

Brighton & Hove Albion

IN – Brighton have not signed any player as yet

OUT – Warren O’Hora (MK Dons) Undisclosed, Jayson Molumby (Preston) Loan, Viktor Gyokeres (Coventry) Loan, Bernardo (RB Salzburg) Loan, Mat Ryan (Arsenal) Loan

Burnley

IN – Burnley are yet to make a signing

OUT – Bobby Thomas (Barrow) Loan

Crystal Palace

IN – Jean-Philippe Mateta (Mainz) Loan

OUT – Max Meyer (released), Nya Kirby (Tranmere) Loan

Everton

IN – Everton have not made any signings this window

OUT – Yannick Bolasie (Middlesbrough) Loan, Matthew Pennington (Shrewsbury) Loan, Jarrad Branthwaite (Blackburn) Loan, Ellis Simms (Blackpool) Loan

Leeds United

OUT – Jordan Stevens (Bradford) Loan, Ryan Edmondson (Northampton) Loan, Robbie Gotts (Salford) Loan. Leeds are yet to make a signing.

Fulham

OUT – Stefan Johansen (QPR) Loan, Matt O’Riley (MK Dons) Undisclosed

Leicester City

OUT – Islam Slimani (Lyon) Free, Filip Benkovic (OH Leuven) Loan, Admiral Muskwe (Wycombe) Loan, Matty James (Coventry) Loan, Daniel Iversen (Preston) Loan, Darnell Johnson (AFC Wimbledon) Loan

Newcastle United

OUT – Rolando Aarons (Huddersfield) Undisclosed

Sheffield United

OUT – Rhys Norrington-Davies (Stoke) Loan

Southampton

OUT – Jake Vokins (Sunderland) Loan, Josh Sims (Doncaster) Loan, Tyreke Johnson (Gillingham) Undisclosed, Callum Slattery (Gillingham) Loan

West Brom

IN – Mbaye Diagne (Galatasaray) Loan, Robert Snodgrass (West Ham) Undisclosed, Andy Lonergan (Unattached) Free

OUT – Owen Windsor (Newport County) Loan, Charlie Austin (QPR) Loan, Rekeem Harper (Birmingham) Loan

West Ham United

IN – Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) Loan, Said Benrahma (Brentford) £20m, Frederik Alves (Silkeborg) Undisclosed

OUT – Sebastien Haller (Ajax) £20m, Robert Snodgrass (West Brom) Undisclosed, Dan Kemp (Leyton Orient) Undisclosed, Owen Windsor (Newport) Loan

Wolves

IN – Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) Loan

OUT – Niall Ennis (Plymouth) Undisclosed

The winter transfer window began on January 2 earlier this month and is set to end on February 2. Clubs have almost 48 hours to make deals before the window closes. The transfer window will open against in the summer in the month of June.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2021 12:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).