Paris Saint-Germain will hope to extend their three-match winning streak when they play Angers in Ligue 1 2020-21 on October 3 (Saturday). PSG are one position above Angers in the Ligue 1 points table with both teams on nine points after five games. Both sides have also lost twice and won three each. PSG though started with successive defeats before winning three on the trot. Angers, on the other, have followed every win with a defeat. They beat Brest 3-2 in a thriller in their last league fixture. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast and live streaming online details for PSG vs Angers match in Ligue 1 should scroll down for all information. Houssem Aouar Transfer News Latest Update: PSG Rival Arsenal For Lyon Midfielder.

PSG started their new season with consecutive defeats to Lens and Marseille but have since beaten Metz, Nice and Reims and kept clean sheets in all three. The Champions League finalists and defending Ligue 1 champion are, however without Angel di Maria and Layvin Kurzawa who are still serving their four-match ban following the red cards against Marseille. PSG could also be without Neymar, who is available but has calf tightness.

When is PSG vs Angers, Ligue 1 2020-21 Season Football Match? Know Week 29 Fixture Date, Time and Venue Details

PSG vs Angers match in Ligue 1 will take place on October 3, 2020 (Friday midnight). The match will be played at the Parc des Princes and it has a scheduled start time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of PSG vs Angers, Ligue 1 2020-21 Season Football Match? TV Channels in India

Unfortunately, fans in India cannot watch the PSG vs Angers Ligue 1 match live on their television sets as there are no official broadcasters available for Ligue 1 2020-21 in India to live telecast the games. Fans, however, need not worry as they can always watch the matches live on online platforms.

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online of PSG vs Angers, Ligue 1 2020-21 Season Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live action of Paris Saint-Germain vs Angers Ligue 1 2020-21 match online. FanCode will be live streaming the matches online for its fans in India. Viewers can tune into the FanCode website or the FanCode app to catch the live streaming and enjoy the match live.

