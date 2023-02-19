PSG will look to shake-off their defeat against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League and resume their campaign in the Ligue 1 in pursuit of the title. The French giants lead the points table with 54 points from 23 games, 5 clear off second placed of Marseille. They suffered a crushing defeat to AS Monaco in their last game in Ligue 1. While they are in a very comfortable position in the league, their form has taken a beating ever since the post-World Cup campaign began. Inconsistency has played a key role in them losing momentum, but the squad boasts of champion players which makes them favourites for any game they are involved in. Lille have shown resilience in their recent form and have not lost in 9 of their last 10 games in the league. They will be confident to stop PSG at their tracks. PSG versus Lille, Ligue 1 2022-23 Match Starts At 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Manchester United Takeover: Qatar Consortium Launches Bid to Buy Red Devils.

For Lille, Ismaily and Adam Ounas is set to miss the match with an injury and as a result, remaining sidelined for a few more weeks. Lenny Yorrow is sick and a late call is likely to be made on his availability for the game. Lille will depend on Jonathan David to lead their front line and also to score some important goals.

Although Kylian Mbappe featured in the Champions League game against Bayern Munich, he might not start this game with star temmates Lionel Messi and Neymar. Achraf Hakimi will miss the game with a hamstring injury with Marquinhos also doubtful. Nordi Mukiele and Renato Sanches will also sit the game out and are some way off from returning to action.

When is PSG vs Lille, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The PSG vs Lille, Ligue 1 2022-23 match will be played at the Parc De Princes. The game will be held on February 19, 2023 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 05:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Christian Atsu Found Dead: Former Chelsea and Newcastle Footballer Dies in Turkey Earthquake.

Where to Get Live Telecast of PSG vs Lille, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the PSG vs Lille, Ligue 1 2022-23 match live on Viacom18 channels since it is the official broadcaster for the Ligue 1 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sports18 SD/HD channels to catch live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of PSG vs Lille, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Viacom18 is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the PSG vs Lille match on the JioCinema app.

