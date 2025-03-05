Topping the group stage of the competition, Liverpool easily advanced to the knock-out phase of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 season. The side will face PSG in Round of 16. The French side finished 14th and had to play ‘qualifiers’ to advance to the next phase. When Paris Saint-Germain last played English opposition in Arsenal, they failed to lay a glove on them at the Emirates. Interestingly both sides are at the top of their respective leagues making it an interesting encounter at the European stage. PSG has a liberty to rest their stars for the UEFA champions league matches, while Liverpool, though has a solid lead in the Premier League this season, will not want a slip up letting go the chance of EPL Title. Liverpool Marching Toward Premier League 2024–25 Title After Statement 2–0 Win Against Manchester City.

Considering the form, PSG certainly look like a solid team. The side is undefeated in the league and has a been in a great scoring touch. Sadly, the form is nor replicated in the European competition. They struggled early in the season and failed to dominate against a strong team. Liverpool on the other hand has been great against a ‘challenging’ opponent. Arne Slot’s team not only defeated the ‘big guns’ in the Premier League to extend its lead in the League but controlled the proceedings in the European competition also, dropping just three points in the eight games. Checkout the possible line up for the PSG vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League 2024-25 round of 16 match.

PSG vs Liverpool Lineups Predictions for UEFA Champions League 2024-25

Both sides had few days rest and will be ready for the mega fixture. There are few names expected to miss the game following injury and fatigue. Luckily, Arne Slot's side did not have a game over the weekend and they could do with a week off down this crucial stretch of the season. The Reds don't have any major injury doubts going into this game as the three players who will miss the first leg Tyler Morton (shoulder), Joe Gomez (hamstring) and Conor Bradley (hamstring) were unlikely to start. Ligue 1 2024–25: PSG Blows LOSC Lille Away 4–1 To Warm Up for Liverpool in UEFA Champions League.

With availability of the stars and importance of the game, both managers will field their strongest sides in the match. This means a mega battle between ‘quality’ players. Salah and Dembele are in great run and will look to help their side to gain advantage in the two-legged fixture. Alisson and Donnarumma are experienced shot-stoppers will look to connect well with their backline. Check out PSG vs Liverpool probable lineup.

PSG possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Ruiz, Vitinha, Neves; Doué, Dembélé, Barcola

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Jota; Diaz

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 05, 2025 08:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).