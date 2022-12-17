Real Betis will face Italian giants Inter Milan in a mid-season friendly. Both sides are in good form heading into the game as they have had victories in the last matches. While Inter Milan saw off RB Salzburg 4-0 with Henrikh Mkhitaryan netting a brace and Francesco Acerbi and Valentin Carboni scoring one apiece. Real Betis on the other hand, pulled off a massive win over Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United. Nabil Fekir found the back of the net and his goal turned out to be the difference between the two sides. Meanwhile, scroll down to get live streaming and telecast details of this match.Argentina vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: Key Players to Watch Out for from Both the Squads

Betis will be without the services of German Pezzella and Guido Rodriguez, both of whom would hope to win the World Cup with Argentina. Meanwhile, Inter do have Romelu Lukaku and Andre Onana and it would be interesting to see if they play this game. Real Betis next face Atalanta while Inter will take on Reggina and Sassuolo in their final friendlies before the Serie A 2022-23 season resumes.

When is Real Betis vs Inter Milan Club Friendly 2022? Know date, Time and Venue

The match between Real Betis vs Inter Milan will take place at the Benito Villamarín Stadium on December 17 (Saturday). The kick-off time of the match is 10.30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Real Betis vs Inter Milan, Club Friendly 2022?

The friendly match between Real Betis and Inter Milan does not have any official broadcasters. So the matches will not be telecasted on TV. FIFA Plans World Series of Intercontinental Friendly Tournaments, Says Gianni Infantino.

How to Get Free Online Live Streaming of Real Betis vs Inter Milan, Club Friendly 2022?

The live streaming of this friendly match, Real Betis vs Inter Milan will be available on Facebook Live. However, fans, who are interested to watch the game, will have to purchase a ticket to catch live streaming of this encounter. Both teams are expected to

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2022 07:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).