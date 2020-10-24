Riding on goals from Federico Valverde, skipper Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric, Real Madrid defeated Barcelona by 3-1 in the first El Clasico of the season at Camp Nou. With this, the defending champions also consolidated their top position in La Liga 2020-21 team standings with 13 points. Valverde got the Los Blancos off to a stellar start, striking nets in just the fifth minute of the game with the help off an assist from Karim Benzema on the right side. Barcelona sensation Ansu Fati, however, soon settled the scores by striking a goal in the eighth minute. Nevertheless, that proved to be the last cheering moment for the Catalan Giants as they couldn't make a mark after that. Barcelona 1–3 Real Madrid, La Liga 2020–21 Match Report.

Madrid’s dominant show indeed enthralled fans as they heaped praises on Zinedine Zidane’s men. Speaking of the other two goals in the game, Madrid leader Ramos made an impeccable use of the penalty in the 63rd minute and pierced Barcelona goalkeeper Neto’s defences. BAR 1-3 RMA, El Clasico, La Liga 2020-21 Highlights.

Looking for an equaliser, Barcelona went over-aggressive in the fag part of the match with Lionel Messi, Ansu Fati looking desperate to strike the nets. Their approach, however, backfired as the Whites got another penalty. Luka Modric didn’t miss the chance of advancing his side’s tally to three goals. Netizens were highly impressed by Madrid’s performances as they hailed the Spanish Champions from head to toe.

Hala Madrid 💙 🙌 and thanks Modric who is just on fire🔥🔥🔥🔥 مبروك لكل عشاق الريال#ElClasico #BarcaReal pic.twitter.com/VZSWf63aiB — Leila Othman (@LeilaOthman2) October 24, 2020

Although the Los Blancos were brilliant throughout the contest, one can’t deny the fact that the home team weren’t at their prime. Phillipe Coutinho missed out on multiple chances while Antoine Griezmann, Francisco Trincao and Messi also weren’t able to strike the goals despite being in a great position.

