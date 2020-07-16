Real Madrid is all set to play against Villarreal at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano stadium. With a win a here, the team would the League title as they are placed on number one of the La Liga 2019-20 points table with 83 points and their arch-rivals are on number two with 79 points. With a win here they would extend the lead at the top. The Catalan Giants who play today against Osasuna later today, have no chance the win the title considering the points they have. Real Madrid vs Villarreal, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

Real Madrid fans who were waiting for this moment went berserk on social media and are posting their happiness. The social media followers went on to post tweets, pictures of the team. Now, let's have a look at the tweets posted by the netizens below:

Good morning REAL MADRID IS WINNING THE LEAGUE TODAY 😍😍😍#HalaMadrid — Kris 🌺 (@xtinap1) July 16, 2020

Tonight is a special night ! We are anxious We are nervous We are restless We are excited But mostly importantly We are REALMADRID 🏆... Incoming #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/bijIAmG0WF — Wilson_richy on IG (@ubywills) July 16, 2020

#RealMadrid is gonna win the title today #RealMadridVillarreal — Random Genius (@random_genius_1) July 16, 2020

Tonight Real Madrid VS Villarreal. Can Real Madrid win 34th league title tonight?#RealMadridVillarreal#LaLigaSantanderpic.twitter.com/olcini9Btf — Prajjwal Sharma (@sharmaprajjwal7) July 16, 2020

If Real Madrid wins the game here, this will be their 34th La Liga title. The Los Blancos are also the first club to win three consecutive Champions League trophies since its 1992 inception, by winning the 2016, 2017 and 2018 editions.

