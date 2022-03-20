Real Madrid and Barcelona will renew their rivalry as the two face off against each other in the latest round of La Liga fixtures. The clash will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on March 20, 2022 (late Sunday night) as both teams aim to register maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Real Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Real Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-2022: Last Five El Clasico Results In Spanish First Division.

Real Madrid have been sensational so far in the Spanish first division and have a 10-point lead at the top of the table. The Los Blancos have won their last five fixtures against their rivals in all competitions and will aim to continue that run. Meanwhile, Barcelona have been on an upward rise under Xavi and a win against the team from Madrid will add a further boost for the Catalans going into the final few months of the season.

When is Real Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Real Madrid vs Barcelona clash in La Liga 2021-22 will be played on March 21, 2022 (Monday) at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid. The match has a scheduled time of 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast Real Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the MTV channel to catch the Real Madrid vs Barcelona live action on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Real Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

La Liga 2021-22 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into Voot and Jio online platforms to watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Barcelona clash.

