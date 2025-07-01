Spanish giants Real Madrid CF are locking horns with Juventus FC in the next FIFA World Cup 2025 round of 16 fixture. The Real Madrid vs Juventus FIFA CWC 2025 RO16 match is scheduled to be played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The high-voltage clash between the two European stalwarts is organized to start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on July 2. This match will surely bring back memories of the UEFA Champions League 2017 final, when the two battled, ending 1-4, in favour of the Los Blancos. Al-Hilal Stuns Manchester City 4–3 in FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Marcos Leonardo’s Extra-Time Winner (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Italian giants Juventus FC managed to enter the RO16, after finishing second behind Manchester City in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Group G. They have won two and lost only one match, in the ongoing competition, but it was a heavy one against Man City. Real Madrid CF are toppers of Group H, unbeaten so far in CWC 2025. It would be interesting to see how the two in-shape sides line up for the Real Madrid vs Juventus FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16 match.

Real Madrid vs Juventus FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16 Match Predicted Lineups

Real Madrid are expected to field three defenders, under their new manager Xabi Alonso, instead of the usual four-man backline. They went with three defenders in the last match against RB Salzburg, earned a win, and should repeat the 3-5-2 formation. Star striker Kylian Mbappe hasn't yet featured in the competition due to gastroenteritis. The player has however returned from the hospital, and trained with the side too. However, he might not start. Forward Kenan Yildiz is expected to make a return to the Turin-based side's squad for the Real Madrid vs Juventus FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round Of 16 match after the side lost 2-5 in the last one. Juventus may opt for a 3-4-3 formation. FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Real Madrid Confirms Kylian Mbappe Hospitalised With Gastroenteritis, Know Update About French Star After Missing Al-Hilal Match.

Real Madrid Probable Lineup (3-5-2): Courtois (GK); Rüdiger, Tchouaméni, Huijsen; Alexander-Arnold, Valverde; Güler, Bellingham, F. Garcia; G. García, Vinícius Júnior

Juventus Probable Lineup (3-4-3): Di Gregorio (GK); Savona, Kelly, Kalulu; Costa, Thuram, Locatelli, Cambiaso; Conceicao, Kolo Muani, Yildiz

