Real Madrid would take on Mallorca in a La Liga 2021-22 clash at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday, September 23. The match would begin at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Carlo Ancelotti's side have been dominant this La Liga season as they have won 13 points so far from five matches and are currently second in the points table, below city rivals Atletico Madrid. A win for Real Madrid would take them back to the top of the table as they continue to maintain the good start that they have got this season. They made a key signing young midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, who is one of Europe's rising talents and with an in-form Karim Benzema leading the attack, Los Blancos are really looking good for winning all three available points at home. Valencia 1–2 Real Madrid, La Liga 2021–22: Los Blancos Maintain Unbeaten Run To Go Top of Points Table

Mallorca on the other hand, are 10th in the table, with eight points from five matches and a win against a high-flying Real Madrid side would give them a world of confidence going into the La Liga 2021-22 season.

When is Real Madrid vs RCD Mallorca, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

Real Madrid vs RCD Mallorca match in La Liga 2021-22 will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid. The game will be held on September 23, 2021 (Thursday) and it is scheduled to start at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs RCD Mallorca, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

Viacom18 are the official broadcasters of La Liga 2021-22 in India and will telecast the Real Madrid vs RCD Mallorca match live on its channels. Fans can tune into MTV SD/HD channel to catch the live action on TV.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs RCD Mallorca, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans can also catch La Liga 2021-22 action on online platforms as well as Voot Select will provide the live streaming of its matches. Voot Select app and website will stream the Real Madrid vs RCD Mallorca game online.

