Real Madrid will take on Real Betis in the latest round of La Liga 2020-21 fixtures as the record Spanish champions look to regain the top spot in the points table. The clash will be played at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium in Madrid on April 24, 2021 (late Saturday night). Meanwhile, fans searching for Real Madrid vs Real Betis, La Liga 2020-21 live streaming can scroll down below. Real Madrid vs Chelsea: Fede Valverde To Miss UCL 2020-21 Clash After Positive Coronavirus Diagnosis.

Real Madrid will once again look to overtake rivals Atletico Madrid at the top of the points table but will have a tough task against Real Betis, Manuel Pelligrini’s team are in contention for a European spot but have struggling to get positive results in recent games, winning just one of their last five league matches and will be hoping to change that run. Meanwhile, Real Madrid with Eden Hazard back will look to get over the line.

When is Real Madrid vs Real Betis, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Real Madrid vs Real Betis clash in La Liga 2020-21 will be played on April 25, 2021 (Sunday) at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium in Madrid. The match has a scheduled time of 12:30 am IST.

How to Watch Live Telecast Real Madrid vs Real Betis, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, no TV channel holds the broadcast rights of La Liga 2020-21 in India. So, the Real Madrid vs Real Betis match will not be telecast live on any TV channels in the country but fans can with the game on online platforms.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Real Madrid vs Real Betis, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

With no live telecast available fans can still catch the action live, thanks to live online streaming. La Liga free online streaming is available on the Facebook app and website. Fans can visit La Liga’s official Facebook page to catch live streaming online of Real Madrid vs Real Betis for free.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2021 03:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).