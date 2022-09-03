Defending La Liga champions Real Madrid has made a strong start to the campaign with three wins out of three to go top of the points table. They play host to Real Betis this evening looking to continue with the winning momentum. Opponents Real Betis have also made the perfect start by winning all their matches and it is only goal difference that places them below the Los Blancos at the second spot. Carlo Ancelotti's team has the UEFA Super Cup in their bag already and with the kind of football they play, more success awaits them. With European games on the horizon, Real Madrid will have to be cautious of the approach they take to keep their players afresh. Real Madrid versus Real Betis will be streamed on the Voot app and telecasted on Sports18 from 7:45 PM IST. Deadline Day 2022: Major Transfers Across Top Five Leagues on Final Day of Summer Window

Nacho returns for Real Madrid although he may not start with the likes of Alvaro Odriozola and Jesus Vallejo. Aurelien Tchouameni in central midfield holds the key for the hosts and the presence of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric adds stability. Federico Valverde should start on the wings where he will be supporting Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr in the attacking three.

Martin Montoya and Victor Camarasa are ruled out for Real Betis owing to fitness issues. German Pezzella is suspended owing to the red card he received in the match against Osasuna. Sergio Canales could be given the nod ahead of Rodri in midfield. Nabil Fekir is the player to watch out for the visitors.

When is Real Madrid vs Real Betis, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Real Madrid vs Real Betis, La Liga 2022-23 match will be played at Santiago Bernabeu. The game will be held on September 3, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 7:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Real Betis, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the Sports18 to catch the Real Madrid vs Real Betis live action on their television sets. Fans in India can watch the Real Madrid vs Real Betis match live on the Sports18 TV channel in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs Real Betis, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

La Liga 2022-23 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into Voot and Jio online platforms to watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Real Betis clash. Tough game for Real Madrid but one they should be able to get the three points from owing to the champion players they have.

