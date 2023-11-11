Real Madrid are in pursuit of the La Liga leaders spot and face Valencia in their latest league fixture at home. Carlo Ancelotti’s men head into the contest on the back of a 3-0 win over Braga but their last domestic fixture was a goalless draw with Rayo Vallecano which was a stumbling block. Despite the setback, the team is doing well with them being undefeated in the last nine matches. Opponents Valencia have been decent in the past few matches as well and currently sit at 8th in the standings. They will be pushing forward for a European Cup spot and hence these games assume added significance. Real Madrid versus Valencia will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 1:30 am IST. Federico Valverde, Uruguay Midfielder, Signs New Contract With Real Madrid Until 2029.

Both Kepa Arrizabalaga and Thibaut Courtois are missing for Real Madrid due to injuries leaving them short in the goalkeeping department. Midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is out for a few weeks with Eduardo Camavinga playing in the central defensive department. Federico Valverde and Toni Kroos will make the side tick with their slick passing while the goal-scoring exploits of Jude Bellingham are well known. Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo will be the attacking outlet in the final third. Jude Bellingham Doubtful for Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League 2023–24 Match Against Sporting Braga Due to Shoulder Injury.

Andre Almeida, Mouctar Diakhaby, Jesus Vazquez, and Alberto Mari will miss the match for Valencia due to fitness issues. Selim Amallah will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability. Hugo Duro and Diego Lopez will be the two forwards in a 4-4-2 formation. Javi Guerra will likely sit deep and try and orchestrate counterattacks while Pepelu takes up and advanced role.

When is Real Madrid vs Valencia, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Real Madrid will face Valencia in the La Liga 2023-24 on Sunday, November 12. The match is set to begin at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Valencia, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights of the LaLiga 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of Real Madrid vs Valencia on Sports 18 1 and Sports 18 1 HD TV channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs Valencia, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match?

As the broadcasting rights of the LaLiga 2023-24 are with Viacom18 Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Valencia football match on the JioCinema app and website. Real Madrid have the best defence in the league and this is what makes them one of the very best. Expect to grind out a 1-0 victory.

