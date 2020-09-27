Stade de Reims will take on Paris Saint Germain in the latest round of Ligue 1 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Stade Auguste-Delaune II stadium on September 27, 2020 (late Sunday night). Both teams are on the opposite end of the form spectrum as Reims are winless in four while PSG have won two games on the bounce. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of Reims vs PSG in Ligue 1 2020-21 can scroll down below. Neymar Banned for Two Games; Angel di Maria Handed Four-Match Suspension for Spitting on Opponent During PSG vs Marseille Ligue 1 Clash.

Paris Saint Germain have put the opening two losses behind them and are on a two-game winning streak and will look to continue that when they face 19th place Reims. David Guion’s team have fallen off the pace since the opening day draw against Monaco and have lost three games on the bounce and will find it difficult to stop that run against the defending champions who have found their form back.

When is Reims vs PSG, Ligue 1 2020-21 Season Football Match? Know Week 29 Fixture Date, Time and Venue Details

Reims vs PSG clash in the Ligue 1 2020-21 season will be played at Stade Auguste-Delaune II Stadium on September 28, 2020 (Monday). The clash is scheduled to start 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Reims vs PSG, Ligue 1 2020-21 Season Football Match? TV Channels in India

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters for Ligue 1 2020-21 in India. Hence fans will be unable to catch the live action of Reims vs PSG on their television.

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online of Reims vs PSG, Ligue 1 2020-21 Season Football Match?

Despite there being no official broadcaster for Ligue 1 2020-21 season in India, fans can still catch the action online. FanCode will provide the live streaming of Reims vs PSG. Indian fans can tune into FanCode website or app to catch the live action of the new French domestic season as they are likely to provide the live streaming of the game.

