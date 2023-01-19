It will be a Cristiano Ronaldo versus Lionel Messi battle for possibly the last time ever as a team consisting of Saudi league clubs Al Nassr and Al Hilal takes on Paris Saint Germain at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh. The two footballing giants have had a special rivalry for the best part of two decades now, one that has not been rivalled and will not be. Lionel Messi recently won the World Cup in Qatar to complete football and register himself as the greatest of all time, while Ronaldo’s journey ended in tears. The Portuguese skipper was in the news, though, by making a move to Saudi Arabia by signing the most expensive contract in the history of the game. The move was seen as a big boost to Saudi Arabian football. Riyadh All-Stars XI versus PSG starts at 10:30 pm IST. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Saudi Businessman Pays Rs 22 Crore To Buy Most Expensive Ticket of Riyadh All-Star XI vs PSG Exhibition Match.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be making his debut in Saudi Arabian football and is set to captain the all-star team. Former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo will line up alongside him in the attacking third. Gustavo Cuellar from Al-Hilal will be the main man in midfield and Salman Al-Faraz and Talisca will support him.

Ligue 1 leaders PSG were defeated by Rennes in their most recent game, marking their second loss in the domestic season. Lionel Messi will assume the playmaker role with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe ahead of him. Vitinha in midfield will keep things ticking for the French side, with Renato Sanches pushing forward to join the attack from the central area. Sergio Ramos has looked good so far this season after gaining peak fitness once again and PSG will hope his good form continues.

When is Riyadh All-Stars XI vs PSG, Friendly 2023 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The friendly match between Riyadh All-Stars XI and PSG will take place at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh. The match will start at 10.30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) on Thursday, January 19. Lionel Messi Whispers Emotional Words to Late Grandmother Before Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2022 Winning Penalty (Watch Video).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Riyadh All-Stars XI vs PSG, Friendly 2023 2022-23 Football Match?

Unfortunately, the live telecast of this high-octane match will not be available in India in the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans will thus be unable to watch live telecast of this match on their TV channels in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Riyadh All-Stars XI vs PSG, Friendly 2023 2022-23 Football Match?

However, fans in India can surely enjoy live streaming of this Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi contest online across several platforms. The live streaming of this game will be available on PSG TV and also on PSG's official Facebook, YouTube and Twitch channels.

