Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has another injury issue to deal with as defender Ozan Kabak is set to spend some time on the sidelines after picking up an injury against Chelsea on Thursday. The defending Premier League champions are already without a number of key players at the moment and this has coincided with one of the club’s worst run in recent history. Liverpool Lose 5 Consecutive Premier League Matches at Anfield for the First Time in Club’s History After 0–1 Defeat to Chelsea.

Liverpool have lost five games at Anfield in a row for the first time in the club’s history and will be hoping to put an end to that poor run when they take on Fulham over the weekend but will have to do so without Ozan Kabak. The Reds boss confirmed that the on-loan centre-back picked up an injury against Chelsea and won’t be ready for the next fixture. Liverpool Injury Update: Fabinho, Diogo Jota and Alisson Expected To Return Soon.

Ozan Kabak is a doubt for our clash with @FulhamFC, Jürgen Klopp has revealed. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 5, 2021

‘Now Ozan has a little problem after the game. We will see if he's ready - doesn't look like it,’ said Jurgen Klopp in a recent interview. ‘We had a problem that Nat couldn't play. We had to make a decision. Do we take an inexperienced pairing on the pitch or do we play with Fab?’ the Liverpool boss added.

Liverpool started the Chelsea clash with Ozan Kabak and Fabinho at the centre of the defence – their third central defensive pairing in three games – as Jurgen Klopp has to deal with the injuries of his regular starters in that position. Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez are on the sidelines and are not expected to return until late in the season.

The Reds skipper Jordan Henderson, who has been filling in the defensive role, is also on the injury list. Another January addition to the squad, Ben Davies, is yet to make his debut for the first team and could play his first game for the defending champions against Fulham.

‘Nat will be ready and Ben as well. It's not easy in our situation, we brought him in and he’s had to adapt. He's a really good player. We have to see which decision we make for it. Looks like everyone could be available for Sunday but Ozan,’ said Klopp when asked about Ben Davies.

