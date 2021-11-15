England would be aiming to secure a spot in next year's FIFA World Cup when they face San Marino in their last European qualifier match on Tuesday. The match would be played at the San Marino Stadium and would begin at 1:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Gareth Southgate's side have had a pretty successful campaign in the qualifiers so far, remaining unbeaten while accumulating 23 points from nine matches with two draws and seven wins. Their recent win came over Albania, whom they defeated 5-0 at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday. Given their form, they are likely to win this game as well by a decent margin and progress to the World Cup in Qatar next year. Cristiano Ronaldo Fumes at Portugal Manager Fernando Santos After Failing to Qualify for FIFA World Cup 2022 (Watch Video)

San Marino on the other hand, lay at the bottom of Group I, having conceded 36 goals so far and scored just one. They have no chance of qualifying for the World Cup next year but they can aim to spoil the party for England, although that is highly unlikely at the moment. They lost to 0-4 to Hungary in their last match and can hope to put up a better defensive display against the finalists of the European championships this year. Spain vs Sweden, FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers: Alvaro Morata Scores To Send Team to World Cup 2022

When is San Marino vs England, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

San Marino vs England clash in FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers will be played at the San Marino Stadium on November 16, 2021 (Tuesday). The game has a scheduled time of 1:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of San Marino vs England, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of San Marino vs England on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of San Marino vs England, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch San Marino vs England, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers live streaming online.

