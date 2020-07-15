Serie A 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online: Italian Serie A leaders Juventus have not won in the league in their last two attempts and with a tough away match against Sassuolo next, Maurizio Sarri’s men know they have their task cut out. The Bianconeri currently have 76 points from 32 games, a 6 point lead over second placed Atlanta. Sassuolo are unbeaten in their last six games which includes four victories. Their counter-attacking style of football can trouble Juventus particularly with the visitors lacking in depth in midfield. They held Juventus to a 2-2 draw at the Allianz Arena in the reverse fixture which bears testimony of their big game prowess. SAS vs JUV Dream11 Prediction in Serie A 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Sassuolo vs Juventus Football Match.

Pedro Obiang, Filippo Romagna and Gregoire Defrel are struggling with injuries and will not turn up for Sassuolo tonight. The hosts will opt for a 4-2-3-1 formation with Francesco Caputo leading the attacking line in a lone striker role. Manuel Locatelli is a key player for Sassuolo as he protects the back four, sitting deep in midfield. The pace of Jeremie Boga should come in handy in stretching the Juventus backline particularly on the break. Domenico Berardi should come into the starting eleven after being rested in the last match.

Miralem Pjanic did not feature for Juventus against Atalanta and his absence was felt with the Bianconeri struggling to orchestrate play from midfield. The Bosnian is fit enough to start tonight with Blaise Matuidi dropping out. Paulo Dybala could pip Gonzalo Higuain to a starting berth once again with his link-up play with Cristiano Ronaldo a threat upfront. Two goal hero in the last match, Cristiano Ronaldo will hope for a better assistance from his midfield against Sassuolo as he looks to continue his rich goals scoring form. Juventus Declares 22-Member Squad For the Serie A 2019-20 Match Against Sassuolo.

When is Sassuolo vs Juventus, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Sassuolo vs Juventus match in Serie A 2019-20 will be played at the Mapei Stadium. The match will take place on July 16 (Wednesday mid-night) and has a start time of 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Live Telecast of Sassuolo vs Juventus, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can catch the live telecast of Sassuolo vs Juventus match on Sony channels. Sony Network is the official broadcasters of Serie A 2019-20 in India. Fans need to tune into Sony Ten 2 & HD and Sony Six channels to watch the live-action.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Sassuolo vs Juventus, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match?

Sony Network’s official OTT platform SonyLiv will be live streaming the match online for its fans in India. JIO subscribers can also follow the match live on JIO TV. Juventus will struggle to break down Sassuolo and it may come down to a moment of brilliance from one of their star forwards to claim all three points from this match.

