SC East Bengal (SCEB) will square off against Bengaluru FC (BFC) in Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 match no 80. The game will be held at Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa on February 2, 2021. Both sides are still alive in the race to make it to the playoff spot. In their previous meeting of ongoing ISL Season 7, SCEB emerged victorious over BFC. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page, if you are looking for SCEB vs BFC ISL 2020-21 live streaming on Disney+Hotstar along with other live telecast details. SCEB vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips To Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC in Indian Super League 7 Football Match.

SCEB is currently at the 10th position in the point table, while BFC is at the 8th spot. SCEB has accumulated 13 points from 14 games. It has won two, drawn seven and lost five games. On the other hand, the Blues has bagged 15 points from 14 games where they have won three games, drawn six and lost five. BFC will rely upon the performance of Sunil Chhetri and look forward to bag important winning points. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

When is SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco. The match will take place on February 2, 2021 (Tuesday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2020-21 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can also watch the SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2020-21, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the SCEB vs BFC clash online for the fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

