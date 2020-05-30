Schalke vs Werder Bremen, Bundesliga 2019–20 Live Streaming Online: How to Get SCH vs WBN Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

Schalke Players (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Schalke vs Werder Bremen, Bundesliga 2019-20 Online Streaming & Live Telecast: FC Schalke and Werder Bremen represent two of the most iconic clubs in Germany but on current form, they are both worse-performing franchises in the Bundesliga. Schalke have lost all three games since the resumption of the league which includes a 4-0 thumping at the hands of city rivals Borussia Dortmund. 17th placed Werder Bremen though provide the best chance for finding form with the club managing just 5 wins in the season so far. They are just three points off bottom-placed Paderborn. FC Schalke against Werder Bremen will be telecasted live on Star Sports 1 from 6:45 PM IST and streamed on Disney+Hotstar. Borussia Dortmund Defender Achraf Hakimi Named Bundesliga's Fastest Player Since Data Collection Began.

Jean Clair Todibo is not fit enough to start for hosts FC Schalke which means a back three of Ozan Kabak, Salif Sane and Matija Nastastic. Alessandro Schopf has an important role to play in Schalke’s midfield alongside Weston McKennie who will be entrusted with the offensive play. Guido Burgstaller leads Schalke’s attack and David Wagner will likely opt for two wide men in Daniel Caligiuri and Rabbi Mantondo. Omar Mascarell could come off the bench to see out the final minutes of the game for Schalke.

Milos Veljkovic is suspended for Werder Bremen while key defender Omar Toprak is all but ruled out of the tie with fitness issues. Davy Klassen and Maximilian Eggestein are the two central midfielders for Werder Bremen and the duo are not likely to venture forward. Much of the attacking display will come from Milot Rashica and Leonardo Bittencourt with the pace and trickery they have got. Goalscoring is a challenge for the visitors and this is where Davie Selke must step up his game.

When is Schalke vs Werder Bremen, Bundesliga 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Schalke vs Werder Bremen clash in Bundesliga 2019-20 will be played on May 30, 2020 (Saturday) and will take place at the Veltins-Arena. The game will be played behind closed doors and is scheduled to start at 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Live Telecast of Schalke vs Werder Bremen, Bundesliga 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can catch the live action of Schalke vs Werder Bremen match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of Bundesliga 2019-20 in India. Viewers can tune into Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD to watch the match live on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Schalke vs Werder Bremen, Bundesliga 2019-20 Football Match?

The match will also be available on online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Schalke vs Werder Bremen match for its fans in India. Fans can either catch the live action on Hotstar app or on the Disney+ Hotstar website.

Schalke have an excellent record against Werder Bremen with the former beating them more than any other German club. With both sides down on confidence, a scored draw looks the most likely outcome.