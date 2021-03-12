Sergio Ramos’ future at Real Madrid still remains uncertain as the Los Blancos skipper heads into the final few months on his contract with the Spanish capital side. Now 34, the defender has been central for Real Madrid’s success in years but is yet to sign a new contract and will be a free agent in the summer. Real Madrid Set Expiration Date on Ramos' Contract Renewal Offer.

The Real Madrid skipper is still in negotiation with the club’s hierarchy over a new deal but is yet to reach an agreement. Publically speaking about his future for the first time in six months at the launch of his new documentary series, Sergio Ramos said ‘I'd like to be able to say something, but there's nothing new,’ PSG Offer Three-Year Deal to Real Madrid Captain.

‘I've only been thinking about coming back from my injury and ending the season as well as possible. On the renewal, there's no news. "I promise that when there is, I'll be the first to say so, But right now I'm calm and I'm only thinking about playing again,’ the 34-year-old added.

Sergio Ramos has three months left on his current contract with Real Madrid and is currently eligible to agree on a pre-contract with any foreign club with French giants Paris Saint Germain, tipped to be his preferred destination.

It is understood that the defender wants a deal worth two-years with an increase in salary, a part of which he decided to let go amid the coronavirus pandemic. However. It reported that Fiorentino Perez is only offering his skipper a one-year extension with an option of extending his stay by one year, but both parties are yet to reach on an agreement.

