Sevilla is all set to host Barcelona at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan after clinching a couple of wins after a three-month-long gap which was enforced due to the coronavirus. In this article, we bring you the predicted line-up of the squad but before that, we shall talk about the preview of the game. The hosts have been in quite a great form this season by occupying the third spot on the La Liga 2019-20 points table. The team has 51 points in their kitty and are doing well winning 14 games out of 29. The team has lost six matches and the rest of them have ended with a draw. Barcelona Announces Squad for La Liga 2019-20 Match Against Sevilla, Frankie de Jong & Sergi Roberto Out Due to Injury.

Whereas the Catalan Giants have been at the top of the La Liga table with 64 points. Talking about injuries, the hosts will enjoy the luxury of having a full squad for their game. Whereas the visitors have suffered a couple of hiccups before leaving for the game. Frankie de Jong has been ousted due to a calf injury whereas Sergi Roberto has been suffering from a rib fracture and thus both players will be unavailable for the game.

Ousmane Dembele has been away from the matches for quite a long time now. Now, this would prove to be quite a headache for their manager Quique Setien. In order to attain the La Liga trophy, this is a must-win match for the Catalan Giants. Now, let's have a look at the line-ups of both sides.

Sevilla: Vaclik; Navas, Diego Carlos, Kounde, Reguilon; Fernando, Gudelj, Oliver Torres; Ocampos, Munir, De Jong

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Vidal, Busquets, Arthur; Messi, Suarez, Griezmann

